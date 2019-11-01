'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer test is coming in December

The beta mode will only be available to users who pony up $4.99 per month for the Mario Kart Tour "Gold Pass." That experience unlocks 200cc racing, special Gold Challenges and the chance to obtain Gold Gifts. Yes, while Mario Kart Tour is free-to-start, it gives players plenty of other loot box-like opportunities to spend their cash in other ways.

A real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December and will be available to #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers.

Nintendo provided no other details, but said that more news would be coming soon. Hopefully, when the feature is released after the beta test, it will be available to all users.