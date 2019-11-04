Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dell
Dell built a color calibrator into its new monitor

Creators can get crisp, accurate colors across a variety of color standards.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
12m ago in Personal Computing
Dell's newest monitor has been designed with creators in mind. The UP2720Q is the world's first 27-inch 4K monitor with a built-in colorimeter -- a light-sensitive device that measures the intensity and concentration of color. It offers 100 percent Adobe RBG, 98 percent DCI-P3 and 80 percent BT2020, allowing designers to maximize a larger color gamut and more accurately work with images on devices such as smartphones, computers and TVs, where the DCI-P3 standard is increasingly being used.

The monitor also comes with Thunderbolt 3 with speed up to 40Gbps, which can charge up to 90W to a connected notebook while simultaneously transferring video and data signals. It also has a handy Picture-by-Picture feature that allows users to compare visual content side by side in contrasting color spaces or from different sources. It'll be available from January 15th, priced at $2,000.

In this article: 4K, av, colorimeter, dell, design, gear, monitor, personal computing, personalcomputing, Thunderbolt 3
