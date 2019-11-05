Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Twitter is rolling out a fix for the 'auto-scrolling' bug on iOS

Look for v8.1.5 on your iPhone or iPad.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Mobile
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Has the Twitter timeline been extra jumpy on your iPhone or iPad? Yesterday Twitter acknowledged the "frustrating" issue, and now an update to address it is rolling out via the App Store. It's unclear if it was supposed to be a seamless addition of new tweets that simply didn't behave properly, but now users should be able to decide whether or not the tweet they're looking at is worth reading without the app deciding it's time to move on. The fixed version is v8.1.5, so if you're still on 8.1, then hang on -- it's coming.

Source: Twitter Support (Twitter)
