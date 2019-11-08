Plant-inspired robot can squeeze into tight spaces while carrying heavy tools

MIT explains the "last foot problem" as an engineering term "referring to the last step, or foot, of a robot's task or exploratory mission." That last task, for instance, could be maneuvering into tight or complex spaces. The team's design was inspired by the way plants transport nutrients up to their tip, bit by bit, until they manage to create stems. Similarly, their robot has gears that release its 3D-printed plastic chain one after the other, so it looks like it's "growing."

You can watch the robot "grow" in this video:

In addition, the engineers can program the robot to lock certain units in the chain, so that it forms rigid appendages capable of wielding tools. When the chains are interlocked, they're strong enough to support tools up to a pound in weight. "It can be locked in different places to be curved in different ways, and have a wide range of motions," team leader Tongxi Yan explained.

The engineers believe that their creation has a future in various industries, including airplane and auto repair. It could, say, go into an aircraft's propulsion system to tighten a loose screw or even change the oil in your car. Team member Emily Kamienski said: "The space under the hood is relatively open, but it's that last bit where you have to navigate around an engine block or something to get to the oil filter, that a fixed arm wouldn't be able to navigate around. This robot could do something like that."