Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

The news isn't too surprising -- Netflix cannot support all hardware indefinitely -- but it is still a bummer. Samsung confirmed the change in a troubleshooting page, and Cord Cutters first reported that older Vizio and Roku devices will lose support.

In a statement provided to Engadget, a Netflix spokesperson said:

"On December 2nd, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations. We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted."

If you have one of the affected TVs, you won't have to replace it, but you will need streaming device. Roku users may have to upgrade. Fortunately, most streaming devices are pretty affordable, and most work with other services, like Disney+ and Apple TV+.