Image credit: LPETTET via Getty Images
Netflix is dropping support for older Samsung smart TVs in December

Older Vizio smart TVs and first generation Rokus will lose support, too.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
If you have an older Samsung or Vizio smart TV, you may have noticed a message from Netflix pop up on your screen. This week, Netflix began notifying customers that it will no longer support Samsung smart TVs, circa 2010 and 2011, or Vizio smart TV more than four years old. It's also dropping support for first-generation Roku boxes. The changes go into effect December 2nd.

The news isn't too surprising -- Netflix cannot support all hardware indefinitely -- but it is still a bummer. Samsung confirmed the change in a troubleshooting page, and Cord Cutters first reported that older Vizio and Roku devices will lose support.

In a statement provided to Engadget, a Netflix spokesperson said:

"On December 2nd, Netflix will no longer be supported on a small number of older devices due to technical limitations. We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted."

If you have one of the affected TVs, you won't have to replace it, but you will need streaming device. Roku users may have to upgrade. Fortunately, most streaming devices are pretty affordable, and most work with other services, like Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Via: The Verge
Source: Samsung, Cord Cutters (1), (2)
