Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Calvin Harris already has the new Mac Pro

It's edging closer to release.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple still won't say when the new Mac Pro will ship besides "this fall," but one of its early adopters might have hinted that it's getting close. DJ Calvin Harris has posted multiple Instagram Stories showing that he already has Apple's workstation as part of his music production setup. He didn't talk about it, to no one's surprise, but this suggests Apple is comfortable enough with the state of the Mac Pro to seed it to big-name creators.

The sighting came just days after Apple held a Final Cut Pro X summit where it teased "surprises from the Apple product team." It's not clear if that involved Mac Pro demos or news, but the timing is hard to ignore. The Mac Pro recently received FCC approval, so there's not much holding it back.

It wouldn't be shocking for Apple to do something like this. The new Mac Pro and matching Pro Display XDR are effectively Apple's mea culpa to the creative world. They're an acknowledgment that the 2013 Mac Pro and other decisions alienated professionals who thrive on desktops with ample expansion and easy-to-swap parts. If Apple is going to win those people back, it needs to show that the Mac Pro is viable in real-world situations -- including dance music studios.

Apple Mac Pro (2019) in Calvin Harris' Instagram story

Source: Calvin Harris (Instagram), 9to5Mac
