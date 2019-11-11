Facebook lets you get rid of those annoying notification dots

Facebook's red notification dots may feel like they exist more to keep you hooked than to keep you informed, but there's now a proper way to deal with them. The social network has confirmed that it's rolling out a Shortcut Bar Settings feature on iOS (coming to Android in the weeks ahead) that gives you control over what you see at the bottom of its mobile app.

Press and hold on any of the buttons in the bar and you can remove a tab or simply silence its notifications. If Marketplace keeps bugging you to look at items you don't want, you can silence those alerts forever. You can also manage the bar to customize it to your liking.