WeWork may have found its new CEO: T-Mobile's John Legere

WeWork's series of trials and tribulations has been one of the biggest business stories of the last few months. Co-founder Adam Neumann exited as CEO in September, then Softbank bought a majority stake in the co-working company after WeWork's failed attempt at an IPO. WeWork might already have a new chief executive lined up: T-Mobile's John Legere, whom the Wall Street Journal reported is in talks to take over as CEO.
WeWork (or its parent, We Co, to be more precise) is said to be looking for a CEO to start as soon as January. It's a little early to say whether that'll be Legere for sure, but the timing of the move is certainly intriguing. T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint, which has been in the works since last year, took a significant step closer to fruition after the Federal Communications Commission approved the deal last week.
For the time being, WeWork execs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham have stepped in as interim co-CEOs. As a permanent solution, SoftBank is looking for a "high-profile candidate who they hope can turn the company around," according to the report. The hope is the new CEO will be able to right the ship and potentially see WeWork through to an IPO and becoming a publicly traded company.
Legere might just fit the bill. He took over as T-Mobile CEO seven years ago.
Developing...