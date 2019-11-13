Google Maps can pronounce place names in local languages

Navigation apps can be helpful for getting around an unfamiliar country... up until you need to ask someone for directions and can't say a place name. Google thinks it can help. It's rolling out an update to Google Maps on Android and iOS that can speak place names in the local language. You can point a driver to a Japanese cultural center or a Spanish tapas bar without having to point frantically at the screen. And if you do need more than that translation to get around, there's a direct link to Google Translate if you have it installed.