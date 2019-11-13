Netflix renews ‘The Witcher’ more than a month before it debuts

Based on the The Witcher novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the franchise is best known for the video games it inspired. The first season of The Witcher is set to arrive on Netflix December 20th, and it will star Henry Cavill as the protagonist Geralt of Rivia. Netflix released the official trailer this summer, and some believe the series could have Game of Thrones-level potential.

Geralt's adventure is only beginning....



The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019