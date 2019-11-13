Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix renews ‘The Witcher’ more than a month before it debuts

The eight-episode second season could arrive in 2021.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
27m ago in AV
The Witcher hasn't even arrived on Netflix, and it's already being renewed. Netflix shared the news on Twitter today, and Deadline reports that production of the eight-episode second season will begin in early 2020. The second season could debut in 2021.

Based on the The Witcher novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the franchise is best known for the video games it inspired. The first season of The Witcher is set to arrive on Netflix December 20th, and it will star Henry Cavill as the protagonist Geralt of Rivia. Netflix released the official trailer this summer, and some believe the series could have Game of Thrones-level potential.

Via: Deadline
Source: Netflix
