Jabra's Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are available now for $180

The 75t isn't a complete overhaul, but there are some very tangible improvements. The buds are about 20 percent smaller, which can improve comfort, but the biggest improvement is a 50 percent jump in battery life. You should get 7.5 hours on a charge, and the battery case will give you a total of 28 hours of listening time. That could make all the difference if you're determined to keep the music going through a workday or a long flight.