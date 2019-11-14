Jabra's Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are available now for $180

It took longer than expected, but Jabra's Elite 75t is here -- and with a small upside for patent would-be buyers. The true wireless earbuds will be available today for $180, a slight drop from the originally quoted $200, through Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra's own website. Given that the earlier Elite 65t officially sells for $170, that makes the 75t a safe pick unless you can find a steep discount on the older buds.
The 75t isn't a complete overhaul, but there are some very tangible improvements. The buds are about 20 percent smaller, which can improve comfort, but the biggest improvement is a 50 percent jump in battery life. You should get 7.5 hours on a charge, and the battery case will give you a total of 28 hours of listening time. That could make all the difference if you're determined to keep the music going through a workday or a long flight.