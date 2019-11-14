Rare's next Xbox game is pure 'Princess Mononoke'

If Sea of Thieves isn't your bag, how about a sumptuous cel-shaded game from Rare that looks like a lost Miyazaki film? The Microsoft studio announced Everwild today during the XO19 Inside Xbox presentation, and while there aren't many details to run with, it certainly looks intriguing. The trailer shows us a gorgeous world filled with fantasy creatures and human-like characters tentatively co-existing, while something nefarious brews in darkness. Rare says it's an open-world title that it'll be developing alongside Sea of Thieves, so don't expect it to arrive anytime soon.