Image credit: Engadget

Latest in Gear

    Image credit: Engadget
    save
    Save
    share

    Podcast: The 16-inch MacBook Pro is here (and so is our gift guide)!

    Take a look behind the scenes of Engadget's Holiday Gift Guide.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago in Gadgetry
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Sponsored Links

    Get ready for the holidays with an in depth look at Engadget's holiday gift guide! This week, editor in chief Dana Wollman joins Devindra to chat about how we pick the best gadget gifts and some of the wildest choices we've made. And of course, we find time to dive into the giant laptop in the room, the 16" MacBook Pro.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Dana Wollman
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Holiday Gift Guide, MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 16-inch, personal computing, personalcomputing, podcast
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Popular on Engadget

    The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

    The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

    View
    Apple 'surprised' by Germany's new law to open up mobile payments

    Apple 'surprised' by Germany's new law to open up mobile payments

    View
    Apple bans vaping apps from the App Store

    Apple bans vaping apps from the App Store

    View
    'Minecraft Dungeons' will arrive in April 2020

    'Minecraft Dungeons' will arrive in April 2020

    View
    The Morning After: Consumer Reports recommends the Model 3 again

    The Morning After: Consumer Reports recommends the Model 3 again

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr