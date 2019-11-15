Podcast: The 16-inch MacBook Pro is here (and so is our gift guide)!

Get ready for the holidays with an in depth look at Engadget's holiday gift guide! This week, editor in chief Dana Wollman joins Devindra to chat about how we pick the best gadget gifts and some of the wildest choices we've made. And of course, we find time to dive into the giant laptop in the room, the 16" MacBook Pro.

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Dana Wollman

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien