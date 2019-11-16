Simpsons World shuts down as episodes move to Disney+

This wouldn't be so much of a problem if it weren't for the current state of The Simpsons on Disney's service. Right now, you're limited to cropped widescreen versions of older episodes. If you want to watch them in their full 4:3 glory, you'll have to wait until early 2020 -- you can't go back to Simpsons World to view them as intended. Although this isn't necessarily going to break your heart (especially if you still have Simpsons discs), it does illustrate the dangers of quick transitions and streaming exclusives.