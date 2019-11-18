Nintendo is adding subscriptions to 'Animal Crossing' on mobile this week

Nintendo didn't say how much either plan would cost, although Mario Kart Tour's plan costs $5 per month. You should hear more about the Pocket Camp offerings in videos appearing on November 20th.

The news might not please fans. The mobile Animal Crossing title already has a free-to-play system that can get expensive if you want to decorate your campsite in style. Now, Nintendo is encouraging subscriptions on top of whatever you pay to get the gear you want. And while subscriptions like this aren't unheard of, it's more than a little eyebrow-raising in a game aimed squarely at kids.