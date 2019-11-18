Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
Apple's next 'event' honors the best apps and games on December 2nd

Get ready for a new 'best of' format for 2019.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago in Mobile
Apple 'Best of 2018' Apps, movies, music and books. Apple

We've only just gotten used to the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, so what might Apple have up its sleeve for one more event in 2019? An invite has gone out requesting that the press "Join us for an Apple special event honoring our favorite apps and games of 2019." As CNBC notes, this appears to be a replacement for Apple's annual press release (see the last one for 2018) proclaiming a "best of" apps, games, podcasts and more.

Since last year's list, it's taken a more active stance in the media markets by breaking up iTunes on the desktop, and getting into subscription media with News, Arcade and Apple TV+, so maybe its time for an upgrade.

We wouldn't expect a big reveal in the form of Apple's WWDC or product showcases, but if you want to stay tuned at 4 PM on December 2nd, you're certainly welcome to do it.

Source: CNBC
