Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Business Wire
save
Save
share

Logitech unveils an affordable button kit for the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Gamers can customize their inputs to meet accessibility needs.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
24m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Business Wire

Technology companies have been making more of an effort to include gamers with disabilities in their design recently, especially with the popularity of Microsoft's Adaptive Controller for Xbox One and PC. Now, Logitech is pushing the adaptive design one step further by producing an add-on for the controller to meet more accessibility requirements.

Logitech G's Adaptive Gaming Kit takes advantage of the Xbox Adaptive Controller's many input ports to provide more options for gamers to personalize their setup. The kit consists of large buttons and triggers which can be linked to the adaptive controller in a wide variety of configurations.

The exact contents of the kit are three small buttons and three large buttons with mechanical switches, four light touch buttons, two variable trigger controls, configurable game mats, custom labels and velcro ties.

Logitech describes the kit as using "gaming-grade components for performance and durability," and the company says it hopes it extends the impact of the original adaptive controller for a broad audience of needs.

Microsoft does sell its own range of buttons for the adaptive controller, but these are rather expensive. Logitech's kit is designed to be more affordable, and it will go on sale for a suggested retail price of $99.99. It will be available through LogitechG.com and select Microsoft retail stores beginning this month.

In this article: accessible gaming, gaming, logitech, personal computing, personalcomputing, xbox adaptive controller
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Morning After: Google Stadia's launch game line-up gets a big boost

The Morning After: Google Stadia's launch game line-up gets a big boost

View
Canadian court issues first ever ISP order to block a piracy website

Canadian court issues first ever ISP order to block a piracy website

View
Google Stadia will have 10 more games at launch

Google Stadia will have 10 more games at launch

View
Stanford's new tech-laden hospital includes pill-picking robots

Stanford's new tech-laden hospital includes pill-picking robots

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr