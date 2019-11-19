Panasonic's Lumix G9 is less than $1,000 for the first time ever

You might remember that Panasonic introduced the Lumix G9 as a photo-centric flagship. It's very similar to the 10-bit, 4K GH5 video powerhouse that Panasonic is so well known for, but its body is better suited to still than video. It has a slimmed-down, dust-proof and splash-proof magnesium alloy exterior. Like the GH5, it's capable of 4K at 60 fps, but it also has an 80-megapixel photo mode that takes up to eight separate images.

To make the camera even more appealing, recent updates have unlocked support for a lot of the video modes that the G9 was missing. You can get 10-bit 4K video at up to 30 fps internally, and 60-fps 10-bit 4K externally. That makes the G9 nearly as good as the GH5 for video, even better for still photography and less expensive.

