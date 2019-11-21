Abode’s DIY home security system is now compatible with HomeKit

The Iota gateway has a built-in 1080-pixel camera, which you can stream through the Home app. It has two-way voice and support for Z-Wave, Zigbee, Alexa and Google Home, making it one of the most flexible smart-home hubs to date.

HomeKit is available on the Iota through an update that's rolling out today, and Abode says the Gen 1 and Gen 2 security systems will add HomeKit compatibility "in the near future."