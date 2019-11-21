Verizon will preload Snapchat on 'select' 5G phones

Snap Inc. and Verizon (Engadget's parent company) announced today that they are "official 5G innovation partners." As part of the alliance, Verizon will preload the Snapchat app on "select" 5G devices and offer exclusive deals through its Verizon Up rewards program. Snap will develop new AR features and experiences at Verizon's 5G Labs, and you can expect Verizon "premium sponsorship placements" in Snap Originals video series.
The partnership is undoubtedly meant to showcase Verizon 5G's potential and Snap's capabilities. Snapchat reaches over 200 million people every day, including 90 percent of all 13 to 24 year olds. Verizon's 5G network has launched in 18 cities in the US, but as we've seen first hand and in Verizon's maps, even in those cities, coverage is sparse. As Verizon continues to push 5G we'll likely see more promotional partnerships like this one.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.