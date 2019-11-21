Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vizio
save
Save
share

Save up to $300 on Vizio soundbars with these early Black Friday deals

The retailer has discounted seven models ahead of Black Friday.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Vizio

If you plan to purchase a 4K TV this Black Friday or want to upgrade your existing sound system, Best Buy has discounted several Vizio soundbars ahead of next week. To start, you can get the SB46514-F6 for $700, down from $1000. This 5.1.4-channel system comes with a 10-inch subwoofer and four upward-facing speakers (for Dolby Atmos), as well as support for Google Assistant. You can also stream music to it through WiFi and Bluetooth. Our friends at Wirecutter say the SB46514-F6 is "the best soundbar you can find in the $1,000-or-less price range."

Best Buy has also discounted the SB46312-F6. It's currently $550, instead of $800. It includes all of the same features as the above model but is a 3.1.2-channel system, instead of a 5.1.4. There are also a couple of options if you're looking for something under $300. First, there's the SB36512-F6, which is a 5.1.2-channel system with a 6-inch subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support. It's currently $300, down from its usual price of $500. Then there's the SB36312-G6, which is a 3.1.2-channel system with a 5-inch subwoofer and Dolby Atmos. Best Buy has discounted it by $220, making it $250. If you want something for under $200, there's the SB3651-E6 for $150. It's a 5.1 system that has Chromecast support built-in.

Next up, there's the SB3621N-E8M. It's currently $100, instead of $180. With its five-and-a-quarter-inch driver subwoofer, Vizio says it can output up 100 decibels of sound. Lastly, if all you want is a soundbar without a subwoofer, you can get the SB2020n-G6M for $60, instead of $90. It includes built-in Bluetooth and can emulate a much bigger system with its DTS Virtual:X tech.

Source: Best Buy
In this article: av, blackfriday2019, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, SB2020n-G6M, SB3621N-E8M, SB36312-G6, SB3651-E6, SB36512-F6, SB46312-F6, SB46514-F6, soundbar, thebuyersguide, Vizio
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Adobe explains how it plans to improve Photoshop on iPad

Adobe explains how it plans to improve Photoshop on iPad

View
Microsoft delays Surface Earbuds until spring 2020

Microsoft delays Surface Earbuds until spring 2020

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is a VR prequel set before the events of 'Half-Life 2'

'Half-Life: Alyx' is a VR prequel set before the events of 'Half-Life 2'

View
Watch a 'transforming' drone blast out of a cannon

Watch a 'transforming' drone blast out of a cannon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr