Bollinger’s badass EV utility trucks arrive in 2021

The age of automotive electrification is once again upon us. Startups like Rivian and Lordstown joining industry stalwarts like Ford and Hummer in developing the next generation of EV SUVs and pickups. But none of them can compare to the sheer power and utility of the Bollinger B1 and B2, which the company showed off this week at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

You might remember Bollinger from the 2017 LAAS when the company debuted its initial 2-door EV truck concept. Well, two years later Bollinger is back with two new models each with 2 additional doors. There's the B1, a 4-seat sport utility truck with an enclosed rear end, and its sister, the B2, a sport utility pickup.

From the quarter panels forward, the vehicles are identical. Both are equipped with a pair of electric motors producing a total 614 horsepower and 668 ft-lb of torque. That gives it a 0-60 in 4.5 seconds with a 100 MPH top speed -- not quite as quick as the Rivian R1T's 3 second score but still faster than virtually any gas-powered truck currently on the market. The B's are just as capable off-road as they are on. Each offers 15-inches of ground clearance which can be raised or lowered an additional 5 inches. Their hydropneumatic suspensions self-level when hauling heavy loads (they're rated up to 5,000 lbs of cargo and 7,500 lbs towing capacity) and both offer AWD.

"The way the suspension is done, it'll feel the same way driving it whether you're carrying 5,000 pounds [of cargo] or not," Robert Bollinger, the company's founder, told Engadget.

The Bollingers get all that power from a massive 120 kWh battery pack set under the vehicle's floor using the same basic "skateboard" design as the Rivian. 120 kWh is simply massive. It's 20 percent larger than the biggest battery pack Tesla sells. That translates into an estimated range of 200 miles or around 10 hours of off-roading. What's more, each comes equipped with a 15 kW inverter, allowing you to run anything from phone chargers to power tools through the vehicles' nearly dozen 110V outlets.