Dell's Black Friday discounts include $220 off the Alienware 25 monitor

Dell's Black Friday deals are here a week early. There are discounts on laptops, desktops, smart TVs and all of the accessories you might need. Dell says the supplies are limited, so if you spot a deal you want, it might be best to act fast. Here are a few of the best deals we spotted.
Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor
Dell's UltraSharp 27 Monitor is one of our top monitor recommendations, and it's easily one of the best monitors in its price range. The 27-inch monitor has great color accuracy, deep blacks, very wide angle views and a 2560 x 1440 resolution. When we first reviewed it, it was priced around $800. The price has come down to $599.99, and as part of Dell's Black Friday deals, you can buy it for just $269.99.
Buy Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor - $269.99
Alienware 25 Monitor
Dell is also discounting a couple monitors from its boutique gaming brand Alienware. If you don't want to spend a ton of money, you might like the Alienware 25 Monitor. The 25-inch, 1080-pixel display has a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, fast 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync technology, which reduces image tearing and choppiness. Usually priced at $499.99, the monitor is currently on sale for $279.99, a $220 discount.
Buy Alienware 25 Monitor - $279.99
Alienware 34 Curved Monitor
Dell is also dropping the price of its Alienware 34 Curved Monitor. Aside from the curved screen (1900 Radius), the monitor supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time and a 21:9 display ratio. It has IPS Nano Color technology and a 3440 x 1440 resolution. Usually listed at $1,499, the Alienware 34 Curved Monitor is now $999.99.
Buy Alienware 34 Curved Monitor - $999.99
LG B9 OLED + 4K UHD Blu-ray
The LG B9 OLED (in both 65- and 55-inch versions) is on sale, as well, and it's bundled with a free 4K UHD Blu-ray player. While it's not a huge discount on the TV itself, this is one of the best TVs in terms of price and performance, and the Blu-ray add-on makes this a great deal.
Plus, earlier this month, through a firmware update, LG pushed NVIDIA's G-Sync to both models. This should make games look smoother, reduce response times and reduce flicker, tearing and stuttering when playing PC games.
The 65-inch B9 OLED is on sale for $1,799.00, and the 55-inch B9 OLED is discounted at $1,199.00.