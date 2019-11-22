Check out Engadget's new deals hub!

The hub sits in the top nav on our homepage. It's design is pretty self-explanatory: You'll see featured deals up top, with a reverse-chronological feed after that showing the most recent posts first. What needs more explanation, I think, is our approach to curating these deals. Our team homes in on products we've reviewed or had extensive hands-on time with. We need to have given it a warm write-up or a good score (80 or higher). If our earlier verdict was mixed, we'll still consider it if one of our main complaints was that it was too pricey at launch.

Obviously, we also care when a major brand or retailer is having a blowout sale. Steam games. Best Buy's Labor Day event. You get the idea. Lastly, we take price history into account. It's not enough that something is being sold for less than its list price; we're looking for sale prices that represent a rare or record low.

I want to be clear, too, that our editors enjoy the same editorial independence they do when they write on any other topic. They have no quotas, no revenue goals and no one can tell them to cover something they don't want to. Heck, I even got vetoed by my own news team on a particular price drop we were considering recently. I think that's healthy.

Have a look around, bookmark this hub or our deals tag page, and be sure to check back on Black Friday, a week from today.