Image credit: Spotify
Spotify is hosting its own awards show

The Spotify Awards will be broadcast live from Mexico City on March 5th.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
39m ago in AV
Spotify

Spotify has announced that it will host its own awards show, called the Spotify Awards, that will provide "a true reflection of what fans are listening to," the company wrote. The event will be broadcast live on Turner Latin America from Mexico City, which Spotify described as the streaming capital of the world, ahead of even New York City, London and Paris.

Spotify said the awards would be determined strictly by user-generated data, regardless of genre. "Your plays, patterns, and habits will help determine the award categories, finalists, and winners," it said. "You can get excited for an awards ceremony that actually speaks to what the people are streaming."

Spotify released a promotion video in Spanish only, and the awards appear to be focused solely on the Latin America market, but it didn't release any other details. They'll be "broadcast live on TNT for all of Spanish speaking Latin America" on March 5th, Spotify said.

Via: Pitchfork
Source: Spotify
