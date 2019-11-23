Apple renews Shyamalan's 'Servant' before it premieres

Dickinson, For All Mankind and See also got early renewals. Apple ordered two seasons of The Morning Show right from the start, so its future won't be up in the air for a while yet.

To some extent, Apple needs these early renewals. Although there are numerous new shows in the pipeline, Apple TV+ won't have a large selection for a while. The continuation of Servant and other early shows will ensure that you have more to watch (and of course, keep that subscription going) even if you exhaust the next wave of shows.