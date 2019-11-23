Lexus unveils its first production EV, but it's not for the US

There aren't many telltale clues that this is an EV. You'll find aerodynamic wheels and a smooth underbody cover, but those are the most conspicuous visual changes. You may be more likely to recognize it when its artificial sound comes whizzing past. You can also expect better bracing and tuned shock absorbers.

The main problem is simply availability. Lexus intends to ship the UX 300e to China in 2020, followed by the UK and mainland Europe in 2021. The automaker hasn't mentioned a US release so far. It's likely just a matter of time before a Lexus EV reaches American shores, but we wouldn't count on the UX 300e being that model.