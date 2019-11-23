Samsung's smaller Galaxy S11e might pack more cameras, too

The purported leak is also notable for what's missing. There doesn't appear to be a fingerprint reader built into the wake button, suggesting that you'll have an in-screen fingerprint reader like the larger S10 models have today. And like the larger S11, there's no sign of a headphone jack.

Other rumors have the S11e jumping to a minimum 6GB of RAM, a larger battery and the obligatory processor update (likely a Snapdragon 865 in North America and some other regions). You might not get a 108-megapixel main camera, however, and it's not clear if there would be a 5G variant.

It's worth taking the renders with a grain of salt when the S11 family isn't expected to debut until February. Things could change in the next few months. If this leak is accurate, though, it shows that Samsung is thoroughly committed to the "e" phone line -- it wasn't just a one-off to fill a gap in the company's lineup.