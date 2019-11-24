Facebook built a facial recognition app that identified employees

BI claimed that one version of the app could identify anyone on Facebook with enough data, but the company suggested that wasn't true. In a statement to CNET, a spokesperson said the app could only detect employees and friends who "had face recognition enabled." The app was meant as a "way to learn about new technologies," the spokesperson added.

The app has since been discontinued, and there's a distinct chance you won't hear of something like it again. Facebook's more recent turn toward privacy has seen it shy away from facial recognition. There's also the not-so-small matter of legal action. The social network is dealing with a class action lawsuit over claims it collected facial recognition data without permission, allegedly violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. Add pressure from regulators like the FTC and Facebook may not want to tempt fate by writing facial recognition apps, however limited their uses may be.