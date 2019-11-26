Heart Analyzer's new Apple Watch app puts detailed data on your wrist

There are improvements for the iPhone as well, including half-month heart reports, support for breaks in your workout data and a screenshot mode for day graphs in case you want to share them with others.

Heart Analyzer is free to download, although there are in-app purchases ($2 each) to unlock extended data, deeper analytics and app customization. It might be worth a glimpse if you're either closely monitoring your heart health or want to know if you're making the most of your gym sessions.