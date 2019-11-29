Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Fujifilm X-T3 camera update adds advanced gimbal controls

Start recording, change settings and more from DJI and Zhiyun gimbals.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Fujifilm's X-T3 is shockingly good at video while also being a pretty lightweight mirrorless camera, so it makes a lot of sense to stick it on a gimbal. Thanks to an upcoming firmware update, it's going to be a lot more practical to do that, Fujifilm announced. It's been working with popular gimbal makers DJI, Shenzhen Gudsen and Zhiyung to give you very granular control over the X-T3 using the Ronin S, Crane 2 and other products.

Until now, all you could really do with the X-T3 when it was connected to gimbals via a USB-C cable was snap photos. Now, you'll be able to start and stop video recording, obviously a key function for video shooters. On top of that, you can use the focus control knob on the Crane 2, Ronin S/SC and other gimbals to manually control focus on electronic lenses. Finally, you'll gain control of exposure settings like shutter speed, ISO, aperture and exposure compensation.

The updates apply mostly to gimbals, but will also help on certain DJI drones, too. Along with the gimbal controls, the firmware update will also improve Fujifilm's eye AF tracking, face-detection performance and autofocus in certain complex conditions. It will arrive starting in mid-December, Fujifilm said.

Via: Cinema5D
Source: Fujifilm
In this article: cameras, DJI, Fujifilm, gear, Gimbal, Videography, X-T3, zhiyun
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Ableton Live 10 is 25 percent off through Cyber Monday

Ableton Live 10 is 25 percent off through Cyber Monday

View
What to buy for your new 4K TV

What to buy for your new 4K TV

View
Save over $200 on B&O's H9i headphones, but only for a few hours

Save over $200 on B&O's H9i headphones, but only for a few hours

View
Apple Black Friday deals include a $250 iPad and MacBook Pro discounts

Apple Black Friday deals include a $250 iPad and MacBook Pro discounts

View
Garmin's Forerunner 645 (a staff favorite) is 50 percent off at Amazon

Garmin's Forerunner 645 (a staff favorite) is 50 percent off at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr