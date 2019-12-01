TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K TV drops to $700 at Best Buy

Most notably, the TV's built-in audio processing can introduce significant delays if you're passing content through the set to a speaker system. Beta software has improved that somewhat, but you're probably best off connecting game consoles and other lag-sensitive gear directly to those speakers. The TV's legs are placed at the very edges of the set, making this a difficult fit unless you have a truly wide stand. We've also noticed image quality hiccups switching from a Dolby Vision picture to HDR10, although that's not a major problem for most viewers.

At $700, though, you might be willing to forgive these limitations. This is a set that punches above its weight at its regular price, let alone at a $200 discount. The money you save on buying a pricier TV could be rolled into a slew of accessories, whether it's a soundbar or a streaming media player.