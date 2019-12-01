TCL's 65-inch 6 Series 4K TV drops to $700 at Best Buy

TV deals are everywhere during the Cyber Monday period, but this is one you might want to consider. Best Buy is selling a 65-inch version of TCL's latest 6 Series TV (the R625) for $700 during the Cyber Monday period, or about $200 less than the usual sticker. That gets you a 4K set with very good picture quality for the money, a Roku smart interface and, of course, a giant screen that should do justice to your high-res content. Just be aware of the quirks -- it might not be suitable for everyone.
Most notably, the TV's built-in audio processing can introduce significant delays if you're passing content through the set to a speaker system. Beta software has improved that somewhat, but you're probably best off connecting game consoles and other lag-sensitive gear directly to those speakers. The TV's legs are placed at the very edges of the set, making this a difficult fit unless you have a truly wide stand. We've also noticed image quality hiccups switching from a Dolby Vision picture to HDR10, although that's not a major problem for most viewers.
At $700, though, you might be willing to forgive these limitations. This is a set that punches above its weight at its regular price, let alone at a $200 discount. The money you save on buying a pricier TV could be rolled into a slew of accessories, whether it's a soundbar or a streaming media player.