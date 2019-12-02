Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Engadget readers can get DJI's Osmo Action 4K for just $249

You can also get DJI's Ronin S gimbal for $599 at Wellbots.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

We called DJI's Osmo Action 4K camera "a worthy rival" to GoPro's Hero 7 Black, missing only a few options like a GPS, editing and social features. The action cam is available today exclusively for Engadget readers on Cyber Monday at Wellbots at its cheapest price yet.

For that, you get features like 4K video at 60 fps, HDR (a feature missing on the Hero 7 Black), 12-megapixel photos and very effective electronic stabilization. What's more, the Osmo Action 4K has similar resolutions and quality to the camera on DJI's Mavic drone, so it's easy to match up both cameras on the same project.

You can get the DJI Osmo Action 4K camera today only for $279 instead of $379, and by adding the code ENGADGETCAM at checkout, you'll get an extra $30 off -- bringing the final price to $249.

If you're looking for a gimbal instead, Wellbots has another good deal. You can grab DJI's Ronin-S (a larger and more rugged version of the Ronin-SC) for $629 instead of $749, a $120 discount. And by adding ENGADGETCAM code at discount, you'll again get another $30, bringing the price down to $599. DJI's popular gimbals aren't marked down this much very often, so if you're in the market, today's the day.

Source: Wellbots (1), (2)
In this article: 4K, Action Camera, cameras, cybermonday2019, DJI, DJI Osmo Action, engadgetdeals, gear, HDR, hgg2019, Ronin-S, thebuyersguide, Wellbots
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

T-Mobile's 5G network goes live ahead of schedule

T-Mobile's 5G network goes live ahead of schedule

View
Oculus Go is on sale for $120 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Oculus Go is on sale for $120 at Amazon for Cyber Monday

View
Get $750 off Dell's loaded Alienware m15 gaming laptop

Get $750 off Dell's loaded Alienware m15 gaming laptop

View
Apple's tap-and-go Express payments come to London public transport

Apple's tap-and-go Express payments come to London public transport

View
The Morning After: 'E.T.' returns to help sell Comcast services

The Morning After: 'E.T.' returns to help sell Comcast services

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr