Apple's first Music Awards will be headlined by Billie Eilish

The star of the show will be Billie Eilish, who'll be celebrating her Artist of the Year award with a special performance at the event. Other winners include Lizzo, as Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Lil Nas X, who takes home the Song of the Year award for his earworm tune Old Town Road.

And, because it's Apple, the physical awards themselves are seriously extra with custom silicon wafer suspended between polished glass, an anodized aluminium body and patterns created by ultraviolet lithography -- no cheap plated participation trophies here. Watch the event live via iTunes.