Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google announces the top Play Store downloads of 2019

There are multiple ‘f*cks’ on the list this year.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

Google just revealed the year's most downloaded apps, movies, TV shows and books on the company's Play Store, as well as users' and editors' favorite picks. But with Call of Duty and Marvel hogging the charts, it doesn't feel like there are many surprises this year.

Google Play users voted for their favorite downloads in each category. Call of Duty: Mobile ranked as the top game, and GlitchCam -- which adds '90s-style effects to your videos -- was voted as the top app. Avengers: Endgame was voters' favorite movie, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was their favorite book.

The Play store's editors chose Ablo as the best app of the year. It helps you explore foreign cultures and connect with people despite the language barrier; the app auto-generates subtitles as you video-chat with people across the globe.

Unsurprisingly, four of the year's five top-selling movies were superhero flicks, and Game of Thrones was the most downloaded TV show. The most-read ebooks included titles from James S. A. Corey and Stephen King. And the top audiobooks included both The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson and Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop.

Take a look at the full list of winners on Google's blog. There might be a few downloads you hadn't heard or worth grabbing. Meanwhile, if you're an Apple user, check out the best and most popular apps on Mac and iOS that the company highlighted earlier today. You can also tune into the first-ever Apple Music Awards tomorrow, which is a "celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year."

Source: Google
In this article: ablo, android, av, avengers endgame, call of duty, Call of Duty: Mobile, entertainment, game of thrones, google, google play, google play store, marvel, mobile, play store
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Formula E will be elevated to World Championship status for 2020

Formula E will be elevated to World Championship status for 2020

View
Google's next chat service is... Photos

Google's next chat service is... Photos

View
Larry Page and Sergey Brin give Sundar Pichai control of Alphabet and Google

Larry Page and Sergey Brin give Sundar Pichai control of Alphabet and Google

View
The next season of 'Destiny 2' returns to Mercury and Osiris

The next season of 'Destiny 2' returns to Mercury and Osiris

View
Bloodhound’s supersonic car hit 628MPH in under a minute

Bloodhound’s supersonic car hit 628MPH in under a minute

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr