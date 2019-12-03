Riot Games pays $10 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

The League of Legends' developer's "men-first" and "bro" company culture was first brought to light by a Kotaku investigation, which described a sexist environment where women are routinely discriminated against. One former and one current employee then sued the company over violations of the California Equal Pay act, detailing a workplace wherein "crotch grabbing," "phantom humping" and "hot girl" lists allegedly go unpunished. The lawsuit, which gained class action status, also accused Riot Games of denying outspoken women promotions -- even demoting them at times -- and removing their benefits.

Earlier this year, a few months after the lawsuit was filed, more than 150 employees walked out to protest the motion Riot Games filed to force the plaintiffs into arbitration. Riot Games noted in the settlement documents that it has beefed up its internal reporting programs since then, hired a dedicated chief diversity officer and undertook a "review of all pay, promotion and hiring practices to increase fairness and transparency."

A Riot Games spokesperson told LA Times in a statement: