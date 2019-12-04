Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan score 5-star rating in EU safety test

If safety ratings are a major criteria for you when it comes to choosing a car, your best bet is probably an EV. Tesla's Model X has just received a 5-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), building on its existing credentials from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Porsche Taycan -- one of Tesla's biggest rival models -- also achieved a five-star rating.
Tesla has a long track record of acing safety tests, so its latest accolade is not a huge surprise. It scored 94 percent for safety assist -- the same as the Model 3 scored earlier this year. It also achieved an impressive 98 percent for adult occupation protection, making it a strong contender for 2019's Best in Class. We'll find out at the end of the year if Tesla has come out on top.