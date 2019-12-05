Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple reportedly spends big to bring Billie Eilish documentary to TV+

It paid the musician $25 million for the project, according to 'Billboard.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
48m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple loves Billie Eilish. It didn't only name her as Artist of the Year for the first Apple Music Awards, it also reportedly paid her $25 million for the right to stream a documentary following her life after she released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The documentary, which was co-produced by Eilish's own record label, will not be available through Apple Music, though: It will be released through Apple TV+ instead.

The tech giant used to stream music-focused documentaries on its Music platform, such as the documentary covering Major Lazer's 2016 concert and another on the making of Kesha's Rainbow. Its decision to stream Eilish's project on TV+ shows that it's banking on big stars to draw in the crowds for its new streaming platform. Rivals like Netflix regularly offer music-focused documentaries, after all -- Netflix, in particular, frequently teams up with megastars like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Whether that means Apple will now also start streaming concerts and other music-related content on TV+, however, remains to be seen.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Billboard
In this article: apple, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Billie Eilish, entertainment, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Spotify Wrapped showcases your top tracks of 2019 and the past decade

Spotify Wrapped showcases your top tracks of 2019 and the past decade

View
Snap teams up with Gucci on limited-edition 3D Spectacles

Snap teams up with Gucci on limited-edition 3D Spectacles

View
YouTube Rewind 2019 charts put 'Minecraft,' PewDiePie at the top

YouTube Rewind 2019 charts put 'Minecraft,' PewDiePie at the top

View
Boss' SY-1000 is a synth orchestra you control with a guitar

Boss' SY-1000 is a synth orchestra you control with a guitar

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr