Apple reportedly spends big to bring Billie Eilish documentary to TV+

The tech giant used to stream music-focused documentaries on its Music platform, such as the documentary covering Major Lazer's 2016 concert and another on the making of Kesha's Rainbow. Its decision to stream Eilish's project on TV+ shows that it's banking on big stars to draw in the crowds for its new streaming platform. Rivals like Netflix regularly offer music-focused documentaries, after all -- Netflix, in particular, frequently teams up with megastars like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Whether that means Apple will now also start streaming concerts and other music-related content on TV+, however, remains to be seen.