Uber's first safety review contains thousands of sexual assault reports

Uber mentioned developments like its In-app safety button, as well as new changes. It will share the names of deactivated drivers with other platforms for the first time, so they can't just start taking on passengers somewhere else, and next year it will expand sexual misconduct education training for drivers in a partnership with RAINN that will also include the creation of a Survivor Support hotline "that will provide confidential crisis support and specialized services to survivors."
Changes you'll see in the app will include an option for a four digit PIN that helps drivers and riders verify each other, the national rollout of the ability to report non-safety issues during a ride and text-to-911 support within the app for both riders and drivers, as riders make up nearly half the accused parties on serious sexual assault categories.
Uber plans to release these reports every two years, and hopefully the changes it's making, as well as a focus on dealing with these kinds of issues, means there's a lot less to talk about in the next one.