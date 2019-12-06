Latest in Gaming

Image credit: GTA: Online
Upcoming 'GTA: Online' heist targets the Diamond Casino

It will launch on December 12th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
18m ago in Internet
GTA: Online

GTA: Online's Diamond Casino & Resort is set to become a more exciting place, starting on December 12th. Rockstar is rolling out The Diamond Casino Heist that day, which it describes as the "biggest, most audacious, most complex criminal operation ever to hit Los Santos." The developer opened the luxury virtual location's doors in a big update back in July, but now it's more than just a place where you can gamble and take on missions.

You'll have to work with the Cheng family in the game to infiltrate the casino, breach its vault, grab its money and exact revenge on the Duggan family. The Chengs originally owned the casino until the Texan petrochemical family took over using hostile tactics. Rockstar says the event takes an all-new approach to the Heist architecture and is highly replayable, thanks to a bunch of new scenarios you can unfold. If your plan goes awry, for instance, you can shoot your way out and sacrifice your team's lives.

According to Polygon, you'll need four players for a complete heist crew, and you'll have access to a retro arcade business property to use as a facade for the operation. You'll be able to practice hacking keypads and cracking vault doors underneath the arcade, where you can also store equipment and getaway rides. Rockstar promises to reveal more details on December 12th.

Source: Rockstar Games
Coverage: Polygon
In this article: Diamond casino, gaming, GTA: Online, heist, internet
