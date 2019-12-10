Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Thomas Happ
save
Save
share

'Axiom Verge 2' and more indie games will hit Switch in 2020

Plus, 'The Talos Principle' and 'Dauntless' are available today.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
39m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Thomas Happ

Nintendo has already curated a library of wonderfully weird independent games on the Switch, and it's not slowing down in 2020. The company today revealed a handful of indie titles heading to the Switch next year, including heavy hitters like Axiom Verge 2 (a sequel fans have been waiting for since 2015), Sports Story (the follow-up to Golf Story), and Streets of Rage 4 (which we've found to be shockingly fun).

Developer Thomas Happ revealed Axiom Verge 2 at the end of the Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase livestream with a first-look trailer. Axiom Verge 2 is due to hit the Switch in fall 2020, while Sports Story is scheduled for mid-2020 and Streets of Rage 4 will land in the first half of the year.

Those are just the big-name indie games. The Switch is also getting some new, under-the-radar titles, like SkateBird by Glass Bottom Games (late 2020), Boyfriend Dungeon by Kitfox Games (2020), Sail Forth by David Evans (2020), Liberated by Atomic Wolf (2020) and Murder by Numbers by Mediatonic (early 2020).

Murder by Numbers

Murder by Numbers looks like a mix of investigative puzzler Phoenix Wright and apocalyptic bird-dating sim Hatoful Boyfriend, but with robots -- and there's good reason for this. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney composer Masakazu Sugimori is doing the music for Murder by Numbers, and Hatoful Boyfriend creator Hato Moa is on design duties. Liberated, on the other hand, is a noir-cyberpunk adventure that plays out in the panels of a graphic novel, and Sail Forth is a neon-drenched ship-based romp through procedurally generated seas. Boyfriend Dungeon is part dating sim, part dungeon crawler, and completely cute. And finally, SkateBird is... precisely what it sounds like.

SkateBird

This is just a sampling of the 2020 Switch-indie lineup; Nintendo has 14 titles total on next year's docket. Of course, there's still time left in this year. To hold indie fans over until January, both The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition and Dauntless are available on the Switch today.

Source: BusinessWire
In this article: av, axiom verge, axiom verge 2, gaming, indie, nintendo, nintendo switch, personal computing, personalcomputing, switch, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

View
Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

View
Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

View
Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

View
Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr