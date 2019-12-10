Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
'Resident Evil 3' remake hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd

It'll include Capcom's 4-versus-1 survival game, 'Resident Evil: Project Resistance.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago in AV
Capcom

Less than a year after it released its acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is going back to Raccoon City to rework the next entry in the survival horror series. The reboot was confirmed during Sony's State of Play stream Tuesday, along with an April 3rd release date for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Rumors of a Resident Evil 3 reboot intensified last month, while covers for the game popped up on PlayStation Network in early December (as unearthed by tracker Gamstat). To sweeten the pot, the remake will include Resident Evil: Project Resistance, a 4-versus-1 survival game Capcom announced in September.

Source: Resident Evil (Twitter)
In this article: av, capcom, gaming, pc, ps4, resident evil, resident evil 2, resident evil 3, residentevil, residentevil2, residentevil3, xbox one, xboxone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
