'Resident Evil 3' remake hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd

Less than a year after it released its acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is going back to Raccoon City to rework the next entry in the survival horror series. The reboot was confirmed during Sony's State of Play stream Tuesday, along with an April 3rd release date for PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Sponsored Links
Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) December 10, 2019
🌿 https://t.co/wAFcSWPGjf pic.twitter.com/0aYyiUscWI
Rumors of a Resident Evil 3 reboot intensified last month, while covers for the game popped up on PlayStation Network in early December (as unearthed by tracker Gamstat). To sweeten the pot, the remake will include Resident Evil: Project Resistance, a 4-versus-1 survival game Capcom announced in September.