Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Brian Oh/Engadget
save
Save
share

Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

You'll need to sign into Facebook to use them, and let it use Oculus data for ad targeting.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
32m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Brian Oh/Engadget

Along with Quest hand tracking, one of Facebook's big announcements at Oculus Connect 6 in September was a batch of social VR features. You'll get to try them over the coming days, as Oculus is starting to roll them out.

They include messaging with your Oculus pals, along with photo and video sharing and livestreaming to Facebook. You can create events to set up a time to play games with your buddies or arrange meetups, and form parties that all your Oculus friends can join (parties were invite-only until now). Your Facebook friends will also be able to group up with you in VR when you send them links via Messenger.

Oculus says to use these features -- and existing ones such as joining parties, adding friends and visiting people's Homes -- it'll ask you to sign in with Facebook, which powers the social interactions. Facebook has updated the Oculus Privacy Policy to clarify that.

You won't have to log in with Facebook to use the VR platform. If you do, you'll still keep your existing Oculus friends, username and profile. You can decide to display your real name (as per your Facebook profile) on Oculus and whether to automatically add your Facebook friends as Oculus contacts. You'll have control over what you share from Oculus to Facebook as well, along with who can see those posts.

It's worth noting that if you do sign into Facebook on the VR platform, the former will tap into your Oculus data to power the social features, as well as recommendations and ad targeting. It might suggest things like VR events you might be interested in and ads for apps on the Oculus Store. The privacy policy changes won't affect third-party apps and games. An FAQ spells out the types of data Oculus and Facebook will share if you connect the accounts.

The ties between Oculus and Facebook services will deepen over time, with new features such as Facebook Group sharing options and watch parties on Quest on the way. A beta for the Facebook Horizon social VR world is also slated for next year.

Source: Oculus (1), (2)
In this article: ad targeting, adtargeting, av, data, facebook, gaming, oculus, services, social vr, socialvr, targeted advertising, targetedadvertising, virtual reality, virtualreality, vr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

AMD's new Radeon software offers game streaming away from home

AMD's new Radeon software offers game streaming away from home

View
Spotify is the star of Netflix's latest series

Spotify is the star of Netflix's latest series

View
Skydio 2 review: The best self-flying drone is now a great all-rounder

Skydio 2 review: The best self-flying drone is now a great all-rounder

View
BMW will finally support Android Auto in July 2020

BMW will finally support Android Auto in July 2020

View
One fan’s struggle to fix the worst game in Sonic history

One fan’s struggle to fix the worst game in Sonic history

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr