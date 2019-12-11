Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sling
save
Save
share

Sling TV's Cloud DVR can finally record ESPN

You can also skip through any show, including the commercials.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sling

You no longer have to worry that you'll miss out on a big sports extravaganza just because you're a Sling TV subscriber. The cord-cutter service has switched on Cloud DVR for key ESPN channels, including the main channel, ESPN2, Desportes, Bases Loaded, Goal Line, ACC Network and SEC Network. There's a good chance you can catch that big college basketball match game if you know you'll miss the live match. This doesn't extend to digital-only channels like ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network+, however, so you'll still need to tune for some programming.

There's a useful update even if you don't care for sports. You can now watch the version of a show that you recorded, rather than being kicked over to the on-demand version for some programming. This lets you skip forward and backward through any captured show, including the commercials. That prove a relief if you're pressed for time. Suddenly, the $5 extra for Cloud DVR is that much more valuable.

Source: Sling
In this article: cloud dvr, cord cutting, dish, dvr, entertainment, espn, gear, internet, services, sling, sling tv, sports, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Forza Horizon 4' is getting a 72-car battle royale mode

'Forza Horizon 4' is getting a 72-car battle royale mode

View
What's coming to Netflix in January: hello 'Sabrina,' goodbye 'Friends'

What's coming to Netflix in January: hello 'Sabrina,' goodbye 'Friends'

View
The Game Awards will run a 48-hour demo 'festival'

The Game Awards will run a 48-hour demo 'festival'

View
'The Matrix 4' premieres in theaters on May 21st, 2021

'The Matrix 4' premieres in theaters on May 21st, 2021

View
Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

Oculus is rolling out its expanded social VR features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr