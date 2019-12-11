'The Matrix 4' premieres in theaters on May 21st, 2021

There still isn't much known about the plot of the fourth movie, although its cast is filling out. Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are still the only returning actors known to have roles. Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick (Nymeria from Game of Thrones) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Us and Watchmen) are also slated to appear. Co-creator Lana Wachowski is also involved, although she'll share production and writing duties this time around. If there's any certainty, it's that expectations and anxiety are equally high. This could breathe new life into The Matrix and its visions of robot-controlled virtual worlds, or it could be another flawed attempt to cash in on a beloved classic.