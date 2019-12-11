Uber can find a ride to carry your skis in 23 regions

You can't often rely on ridesharing services for skiing trips. Few cars will have a rack, and even drivers of larger vehicles might balk if you try to stow your gear in the back. With Uber, at least, this won't be a problem going forward. It's debuting an Uber Ski feature that guarantees a ride with either a roof rack or sufficient cargo space to carry your skis or snowboard. You'll pay a surcharge, but it'll beat having to rent a car (or depend on the generosity of a friend) to hit the slopes or the trail.
To no one's surprise, there's an incentive for drivers. They'll have to provide proof that they qualify, but those Uber drivers who opt in will receive a "significant portion" of that surcharge on top of their usual cut.
Uber Ski will be available on December 17th in 23 ski-friendly cities and regions, including the Rockies and Denver in Colorado as well as New Hampshire, upstate New York, Anchorage and Salt Lake City. You can see the full list below. This could leave you waiting longer for rides if there aren't too many drivers, but it might be worthwhile if you're trying to avoid car ownership without giving up your favorite snow sports.
- Anchorage
- Boise
- Boston
- Colorado Springs
- Denver
- Eastern Washington
- Flagstaff
- Fort Collins
- Grand Rapids
- Green Bay
- Lehigh Valley
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- New Hampshire
- Portland (Maine)
- Portland (Oregon)
- The Rockies (Colorado)
- Salt Lake City
- Seattle
- Upstate New York
- Vermont
- Wilkes-Barre Scranton
- Worcester
- Wyoming