Apple News will co-host a presidential debate for the first time in February

Apple isn't just offering in-depth election news -- for 2020, it'll have a degree of participation in the process. Apple News will co-host its first political debate on February 7th, when it partners with ABC and WMUR-TV for the eighth Democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire. Apple hasn't outlined just what it will do as part of its co-hosting duties (we've asked it for details), but it's safe to presume that the debate will receive priority coverage in the News app.