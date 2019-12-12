Latest in Gear

Image credit: Firefox
Firefox makes it easier to send links between VR and desktop

Send links and videos from one device straight to the other.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Firefox

Firefox is making it a little easier to bounce between VR and real life. In a new update for Reality, Firefox has introduced the ability to send videos and tabs straight to your VR headset from your phone or desktop, and vice versa -- you'll be able to send tabs straight to your phone or desktop to access as soon as you take your headset off.

It's a small tweak but one that does away with the clumsy process of retracing your steps with laser pointers and wonky URLs -- something that Firefox is clearly mindful of, as it's also introduced the ability to copy and paste text links. Just press and hold to get a menu of choices. Also as part of the update, which rolls out today, are six new languages and custom keyboards for Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Dutch and Polish.

