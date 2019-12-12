'Ruined King' is Riot's RPG based on 'League of Legends'

Riot announced its new publishing arm for new League of Legends-related games, Riot Forge, just last week, and tonight at The Game Awards it revealed the first title to spawn from this business: Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. It's a narrative-driven, turn-based role-playing game developed by Darksiders: Genesis studio Airship Syndicate, featuring "fan-favorite champions" and locations from League of Legends.