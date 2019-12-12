Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

PC gamers: Rate and review the RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super

Does the hype around real-time ray tracing pan out for this year’s NVIDIA GPUs?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
41m ago in Personal Computing
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Affordable, fast and with excellent dual-fan cooling, AMD's two new ray-tracing cards (the RTX 2060 Super and the 2070 Super) took the place of the company's excellent Ti lineup. NVIDIA's release of the GPUs was, according to senior editor Devindra Hardawar, "clearly a response to AMDs new midrange" cards. Dev managed to get impressive frame rates and gaming performance out of each, awarding the 2060 Super a score of 87 and the 2070 an 86.

Last week, we asked users who had chosen from AMD's GPU lineup to share their experiences with the cards. This week we want to hear from those who bought an NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super instead. What kind of frame rates did you get from the 2070 Super? How well did those dual fan coolers work for you? Is the real-time ray tracing worth it? And, of course, why did you choose NVIDIA over AMD? As someone who owns the component, you know it better than anyone else so weigh in with what impressed you, what didn't and any other details potential buyers should know. Remember, your review could get included in an upcoming user review roundup article!

Note: As usual, comments are off for this post. Please contribute your thoughts and opinions on our NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super product pages!

In this article: calltoaction, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, GPU, gpus, nvidia, personal computing, personalcomputing, RTX 2060 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER, thebuyersguide, user review, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Assistant's interpreter mode is coming to iOS and Android

Google Assistant's interpreter mode is coming to iOS and Android

View
'Fortnite' adds split-screen multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One

'Fortnite' adds split-screen multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One

View
Mighty's iPod Shuffle for Spotify now works with Amazon Music

Mighty's iPod Shuffle for Spotify now works with Amazon Music

View
Tidal adds Dolby Atmos Music to its HiFi tier

Tidal adds Dolby Atmos Music to its HiFi tier

View
HitFilm VFX editor lets you create your own 'Star Wars' trailer

HitFilm VFX editor lets you create your own 'Star Wars' trailer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr